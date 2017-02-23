Prince George RCMP asking for assistance in locating man wanted on arrest warrants

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George RCMP are appealing to the public for help in finding a man that is wanted on 3 warrants.

20-year-old Chance Machenzy Dargatz of Prince George is wanted by police for failing to comply with his probation 6 times in December 2016 and early in 2017.

Dargatz is described as:

Caucasian male

178 cm (5’10”)

77 kg (170 lbs)

Blonde hair

Green eyes

Tattoo of a skull and the words “Face your fears” on his right forearm

Police are warning that Dargatz is considered to be violent and you should not approach him if you see him. If you do locate him, you are asked to call Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or the police department in your area. If you wish you remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.