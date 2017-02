FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is working to repair a power outage in Taylor. The lights went out just before 3 p.m.

The outage is affecting 911 customers in Taylor and along the Alaska Highway up to Baldonnel.

The cause is under investigation and a crew has been assigned to fix the outage.

As of 3:15 p.m., there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

For more updates, you can visit www.bchydro.com/outages