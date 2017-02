FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is working to restore power in the Cecil Lake, Clayhurst and Goodlow areas.

The outage started at 5:40 a.m. Saturday and is affecting over 500 customers. The cause of the outage is still under investigation and crews are on site working to restore power.

There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

For more updates, visit www.bchydro.com/outages