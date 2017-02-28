Power of Ideas Exhibition coming to NLC this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Power of Ideas Exhibition, an inspiring exhibition from Perimeter Institute with hands-on, mind-expanding will c be coming to Fort St. John this weekend.

The Power of Ideas Tour will visit approximately 60 communities across Canada this year, as part of theCanada 150 Signature Initiative, funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The youth-focused event will feature a maker space packed with cutting-edge technology that encourages youth to experiment and build with hands-on learning. Kids will have a unique opportunity to learn how to create and prototype using design software, and watch their inventions come to life with 3D printers and laser cutters.

The Power of Ideas Exhibition will be at Northern Lights College in Fort St. John March 4th from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.