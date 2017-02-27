Pomeroy Sport Centre oval closes tomorrow ahead of Masters Allround Games next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced today that the speed skating oval at the Pomeroy Sports Centre will be closed to lap, public, and family skating starting Tuesday.

The City along with the Elks Speed Skating Club is hosting the 26th Master’s Allround Games on the Pomeroy’s oval track, one of four indoor tracks in Canada, March 10th – 12th. Spectators are welcome to watch the games from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day of the competition.

“We are very excited to be hosting this international competition. It is because of the amazing volunteers and support we receive from the community that we are able to host so many provincial, national and international competitions,” said Wally Ferris, General Manager of Community Services.

In preparation to host the games the oval at the Pomeroy Sport Centre will be closed for lap, public and family skating from February 28th to March 9th. Alternative public and family skating times for the weekend of March 10th are listed on the City’s website at www.fortstjohn.ca/pomeroy-sport-centre.