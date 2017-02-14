Police investigating after man shot near Grimshaw

GRIMSHAW, A.B. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Grimshaw area on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on February 12th, the Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call where a man was found to have been shot. He was transported to hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or 780-624-6611. Information can also be forwarded to police anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.