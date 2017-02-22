Police incident in Fort St. John this morning

UPDATE: Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP says that a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at 4:54 a.m. A small amount of illicit drugs were located as well as a loaded firearm. The three occupants of the vehicle were released on process.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Fort St. John RCMP were busy early this morning responding to an incident.

Shortly before 5:20 Wednesday morning, two Mounties were seen conducting a search of a silver four door pickup truck on 100th Street near 97th Avenue. Officers were seen carrying numerous items that appeared to be enclosed in transparent plastic bags from the truck and placing them in a police SUV.

Fort St. John RCMP members conducting a search of a vehicle on Wednesday morning. Photo by Chris Newton

This is a developing story, and we will have more information when it is released by the RCMP.