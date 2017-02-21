Pink Shirt Day taking place tomorrow in Fort St. John and across the province

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bullying impacts everyone. Whether you are a victim of bullying or know someone who is or has been bullied, it is a problem that is happening everywhere.

Pink Shirt Day aims to help bring awareness and combat bullying, one pink shirt at a time.

In Fort St. John, Mayor Lori Ackerman has proclaimed February 22, 2017 as Anti Bullying & Harassment Day/Pink Shirt Day in the City.

Pink Shirt Day first started by two students in Nova Scotia. The two teens spearheaded efforts after they saw a grade 9 student being bullied for wearing a pink shirt. They distributed pink shirts to all the boys in their school as a protest.

Since 2008, over $1.2 million raised from t-shirt sales have gone to anti-bullying programs throughout the province including Boys & Girls Clubs, Red Cross RespectED Violence Prevention Program and Kids Help Phone.

Coast Capital Savings is a major sponsor of the event and it is a cause that they see as extremely important.

“Our community promise is to help build a richer future for youth. One of the ways we do this is by supporting anti-bullying initiatives, like Pink Shirt Day, that teach kindness and respect, attributes that are important in helping to build belonging.” – Wendy Lachance, Director, Community Leadership.

For more information, visit: http://pinkshirtday.ca/