PHOTO GALLERY: The fun has begun! 2017 High on Ice Festival officially underway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2017 High on Ice Winter Festival has officially begun.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman officially opened the festivities shortly after 6:00 this evening. The event itself started at 4:00 pm this afternoon.

The carvers were hard at work when the event officially started carving single blocks. There will be more competitions throughout the weekend.

For more event details such as times of events, locations, prices (if they apply), visit: http://www.fortstjohn.ca/ice

