Peace River North Liberal candidate Dan Davies officially kicks off campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Liberal candidate Dan Davies officially kicked off his campaign while opening his office in Fort St. John on Sunday.

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier was on hand as well as current Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm and Canadian Senator Richard Neufeld who lives in Fort St. John.

Local City Councillors and Councillors from the District of Taylor also came out to the event as well as many from the public.

Before Davies spoke at the opening of his Fort St. John office, MLA Mike Bernier who is also the Education Minister for the provincial government, shared a few words.

“If you look across the country right now, what is happening in every other province, and how many people are choosing to invest in British Columbia, how many people are moving to British Columbia.”

Bernier says that the Liberal Government isn’t done when it comes to advancing other projects and the province of B.C.

“We’re not done. When you look at what is happening, what we need to do to push LNG, work is happening in resource extraction in British Columbia. We need a party, we need a team at the table to get that across the finish line. When you look at the great work the Premier has done in the province and I have been fortunate enough to travel around to most of the ridings and do events like this, I can tell you that the Premier has put a stellar group of people together.”

Peace River South MLA and Education Minister Mike Bernier speaks on endorsing Dan Davies/Photo: Jessica FediganBernier also noted that the South Peace and the North Peace need to work together and can’t be on opposite teams because everything that affects the South Peace also affects the North Peace and vice versa.

Bernier also took the time to thank current Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm who will be retiring.

“I want to thank Pat for his eight years of what he has done representing you in this area.”

Pimm also said a few words and echoed his support for Davies and the Liberal team.

“It is great seeing the Senator here. Obviously he knows the story about being in opposition and being in government and being in different organizations in Victoria and I have to say that I have been fortunate. I have been able to be a MLA for the B.C. Liberal Party, I’ve been able to be a Minister with the B.C. Liberal Party and now I have the unfortunate position of being Independent.”

Pimm announced that he was officially endorsing Davies on Sunday.

It was then Davies’ turn to speak. He outlined many opportunities and things he would accomplish in representing Peace River North but first thanked those who attended to show support for his campaign.

“I want to extend my thanks to Minister Bernier for coming up from Dawson Creek today. I certianley do look forward to working with you in government to represent the entire North Peace. Thanks again Pat. Appreciate your endorsement and it means a lot as well as Bob Zimmer. I also want to thank Senator Neufeld for coming out. I also want to recognize some of my colleagues on Council. We have Councillor Klassen, Councillor Christensen and Councillor Bolin.”

Davies started his formal remarks with saying that the launch of his campaign was a special day.

“Today marks a significant day, the opening of the campaign office and the official launch of my campaign.”

Davies has been in Fort St. John since his life began.

“I’m also an educator, a truck driver, an industry worker and probably most of you know, I’m a community activist. I do not go anywhere without promoting or selling our Peace Region and I’m a 22 year reserve in the Canadian Armed Forces.”

He says the experiences he has already face throughout his life and also being on City Council has given him the tools he needs to be successful in representing citizens in the North Peace.

“I feel that being a father, an industry worker and an educator, that I have the tools to best equip me to represent all of you in this riding. I will fight for you and I will fight for your families.”

Earlier, when Pat Pimm spoke, he said that it was crucial to have someone from a party representing citizens, someone that can have an influence in Victoria, not an Independent. Davies echoed that statement.

“Being part of our next B.C. Liberal Government will allow me the opportunity to bring issues to the table and that is absolutely important. To be able to sit at the table like MLA Pimm said, sitting at the table and having the ability to talk to Ministers to bring forward our concerns of the North Peace and get some results and the ability to do that only happens when you are sitting at the table and that is why it is ever important to send myself back, representing you as part of the B.C. Liberal Team.”

Davies will be running against Independent Jeff Richert, Independent (Mayor of Taylor) Rob Fraser and Independent Bob Fedderly.