Peace Regional RCMP arrest escaped prisoner

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – Mounties in Peace River have regained custody of a man after he was arrested but escaped custody and forced his way into a private residence.

On Tuesday, February 21st at approximately 5:50 p.m., an RCMP officer observed a suspicious vehicle and attempted to pull the vehicle over. When the officer approached, the vehicle entered a ditch and the male driver fled the scene on foot, hitching a ride with a nearby homeowner. The suspect was then seen riding as a passenger in the unsuspecting hometowner’s vehicle and arrested. However, the man managed to escape from the police vehicle and fled on foot.

With the assistance of Police Dog Services, the suspect was tracked to a nearby residence that he had broken into. Following an altercation with an officer inside the home, the man fled on foot.

Additional officers joined the pursuit of the suspect, and he was eventually located hiding up a tree. Following negotiations with police, the man eventually cooperated and climbed down where he was arrested a second time.

John William Roberts is facing thirteen charges stemming from Tuesday’s incident. He was also wanted on an arrest warrant in Stony Plain, Alberta.

He has a court date scheduled at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Peace River on March 6th, and another at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Stony Plain on March 8th. Neither the bystander who gave Roberts a ride, nor the owner of the home he broke into were injured during the incident.