Peace Gallery North launching fundraiser to make Sturgill the Moose a permanent exhibit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre and Peace Gallery North have announced a fundraiser today in order to purchase a new permanent addition.

The exhibit in question goes by the name of Sturgill, which is a life-sized driftwood sculpture of a bull moose created by Fort St. John artist Michelle Pringle as a piece of her Drifters collection. Pringle uses driftwood from Williston Lake to sculptures, including Sturgill, who is currently a part of Peace Gallery North’s February exhibit, My Canada.

According to Gallery coordinator Alan White, Sturgill has gotten a lot of attention from everyone that has seen him so far this month. So much so that the North Peace Cultural Centre wants the bull moose to become a signature piece of the Gallery’s permanent collection. This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the NPCC, and the Cultural Centre is hoping to adopt Sturgill as part of its anniversary celebrations.

Peace Gallery North needs help from Fort St. John residents in order to adopt the moose sculpture, and are asking for the community to donate and collectively become Sturgill’s owners. The NPSS’s goal is to raise $5,000. Residents that make a donation of at least $25 will receive a tax receipt, and recognition of their contribution posted next to Sturgill, who will be put on permanent display outside Peace Gallery North. To donate, visit the Peace Gallery North Facebook page, call the NPCC at 250.785.1992, or go to the NPCC website link: https://tickets.npcc.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/login…