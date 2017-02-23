Park Society Masquerade Ball at risk of being cancelled due to low ticket sales

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Despite the event selling out for the last 3 years, the North Peace Family Super Park Society is having trouble with ticket sales this year.

President Jaandi Roemer says she believes the economy as well as other factors are playing a part in the slow sales.

“Honestly, I think it is just the economy. There are some other non profits that have reached out to me and said ‘don’t feel bad, we also had poor ticket sales’ but lots of people are interested but nobody is really buying.”

Roemer says the big problem they are running into is that the entertainment and venues being used for the event are now asking for deposits.

“We are kind of at a crossroads. Do we pay the deposit ands just hope that the event sells enough tickets that we don’t lose money? Or do we just say ‘sorry, we didn’t have enough money to pay the deposit so we had to cancel’.”

She says that usually by the middle of February, the event is about three quarters full and sold out by the end of February. In previous years, they had to add tickets because of the volume of requests.

The theme is a little different compared to previous years.

“Every year we usually do something mystical and magical but this year because of the economy, we heard from people in the community that said ‘we can’t afford the dress, we can’t afford all of this’ so we decided to do a Wild West theme. We kind of simplified it so come western, bring your mask and have a good time.”

The event will feature games with prizes and WestJet has also donated 2 roundtrip tickets to anywhere that they fly.

The group event went as far as booking a bigger venue this year with the past few dates selling out. Usually, they were at the Lido but now they booked the Northern Grand Hotel because they wanted people to have more space at the event. The event has been booked for March 11 at 7:30 pm.

Roemer says the group will be having a discussion on what to do on this Saturday morning depending on how ticket sales turn out before then.

“I’m really hoping we don’t cancel. I love the masquerade. It is so much fun.”

The group also boosted advertising in order to get more ticket sales but things just haven’t gone according to plan as of yet.

Tickets will be sold tonight at Save On Foods from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. You can also find tickets at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/4th-annual-masquerade-ball-sponsored-in-part-by-sunfm-tickets-29389551941.