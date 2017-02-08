Pair of theatre productions set to hit Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John will have some great theatre to choose from in the next little while.

Stage North will be putting on shows throughout February with one starting this weekend.

Many have seen The Wizard of Oz as a movie but now you can see it in a theatre setting.

The Wizard of Oz will be playing at the North Peace Culture Centre on the following dates and select dates will feature a matinee.

February 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 – showtime is at 7:30 pm

February 11 and 18 will have show at 2:00 pm as well

Ticket prices: Adults – $25, Students and Seniors – $20, Children – $15

To purchase tickets, visit: https://tickets.npcc.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/login&event=1585

The second show will be a Crime Drama and also is Dinner Theatre.

“Colosseum” is set to take place at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre on February 14 with also a limited run on February 24 and 25.

Tickets are $60 per person or $120 for a party of 2 and $450 for a party of 8.

The Dinner Theatre will consist of a menu of the following:

• Antipasto, artichokes, olives, salami, capicolla, sun dried tomatoes

• Chicken Saltimbocca, prosciutto wrapped, fresh sage, natural jus

• Spaghetti Vongole, manila clams, garlic white wine sauce

• Baked tortellini, mushroom alfredo

• Green salad, olives, pepperoncini, onion, tomato, crouton

• Garlic bread

• Lemon Sorbet | Coffee and Tea

For tickets to “Colosseum”, visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/stage-north-theatre-12170597972.

For more information on the Stage North Theatre Society and upcoming shows, visit: http://www.stagenorth.ca/.