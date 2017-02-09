Oscars Kings and Fraction Falcons still unbeaten in Rec. League action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — With only four games left in the second half of the regular season, the Oscars Kings are sitting with a healthy lead in the Fort St. John Men’s Recreation Hockey League Division A standings.

The Oscars Kings are still undefeated after 11 games in Act II, with a 9-0-2 record. Four behind the Oscars Kings sit the second and third place teams: MRC Global and the HRFN Puckhunters, who both have 16 points. Team Big Horn occupies fourth spot, while Epscan and Jiffy Lube round out the A Side with seven and three points respectively.

On the B Side, the Fraction Falcons are also undefeated, leading with 22 points. Extreme and Tidy Trucking both sit tied for 2nd with 14 points, ahead of Techmation Electric, who have 10 points.

In A Side action, Jiffy Lube will be playing Big Horn on Thursday night at the Pomeroy Sports Centre, while the Oscars Kings will face off against Epscan on Friday night. Techmation Electric takes on team Viper on Thursday in B Side action, while the Fraction Falcons will look to extend their unbeaten streak on Friday night against Tidy Trucking.

The second half of the Men’s Rec. League regular season ends on February 16th, with a break over the weekend of the Crystal Cup, before playoffs begin the following week.