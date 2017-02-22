Oil & Gas specialist to speak at next Chamber of Commerce luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Oil & Gas specialist at the next luncheon in March.

Scott Billingley with the BDC business centre network will be the keynote speaker on March 21st.

Scott is based out of Calgary and travels extensively throughout Western Canada providing marketing and deal structuring support for the BDC business centre network. Scott is also responsible for triaging potential oilfield service sector opportunities falling under BDC’s oil and gas initiative.

The luncheon is scheduled to take place at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm.

Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $40 for potential members. If you would like to buy tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-21-chamber-luncheon-with-bdcs-oil-gas-sector-specialist-scott-billingsley-tickets-31937774744?aff=ehomecard.

If you would like more information about the event, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (250) 785-6037.