NPSS Sr. Boys beat Correlieu in two straight to advance to AAAA Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Secondary School’s Senior Boys basketball team will be continuing their season in just over a week’s time.

NPSS was the host venue for the AAAA North Central Zone Finals this past weekend, which featured a best of three series against the Sr. Boys team from Quesnel’s Correlieu Secondary School. North Peace dominated the series from the get-go, winning the first game on Friday evening 115-53, and the second game on Saturday morning 98-58 to win the North Central Zone title in two straight games.

The NPSS Sr. Boys will be representing the North Central Zone at the AAAA Boys Basketball Provincial Championships in Langley. Provincials take place March 8th – 11th.