NPSS Jr. Girls basketball team wins regional playoffs at Dr. Kearney

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – All four of the North Peace Secondary’s basketball tems were in action this past weekend.

Both the Sr. Girls and Sr. Boys teams were in Edmonton taking place in the Scona Classic tournament. The Sr. Girls won the Consolation Final at tourney, defeating Bert Church 66-51. The Sr. Boys team didn’t quite have the finish they were hoping for, placing 7th after defeating Bert Church in their final game 79-66.

The two Junior teams both competed at the regional playoffs at Dr. Kearney Middle School. The Jr. Boys finished in 2nd at regionals, while the Jr. Girls basketball team won regional playoffs.

Both the Jr. Boys and Girls Basketball teams will be playing in their last tournament of the season at St. Francis Xavier in Edmonton Feb. 16-18.

The Sr. Girls are going to Zones in Prince George, also taking place Feb. 16-18. The winning team will represent the North Central Zone at Provincials in Langley March 1-4.

Sr. Boys Basketball will be hosting the AAAA Boy’s Basketball Zones at NPSS February 24-25. The winning team will also represent the North Central Zone at Sr. Boys Provincials in Langley March 8-11.