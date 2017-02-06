NPSS Basketball teams dominate weekend tournaments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The four North Peace Secondary School’s basketball teams were in action once again this past weekend, playing in two different tournaments around the Peace.

Tanner Sandberg was named the MVP of the Red and Gold tournament at Glenmary High School in Peace River. Sandberg helped the Sr. Boys Basketball team win the gold medal game, defeating E.W. Pratt 101-61. The Sr. Girls Basketball team won the Consolation Final at the same tournament, demolishing Grimshaw 89-17.

Both the Jr. Boys and Jr. Girls basketball teams competed at the Dawson Creek Secondary School’s tournament over the weekend. The Jr. Boys won the DCSS tournament defeating GP Composite 73-30 in the final. The Jr. Girls also won the DCSS tournament defeating Peace Wapiti 57-22 in the final.

This week, the Sr. Boys and Girls basketball teams will be in Edmonton at the Scona Classic Feb. 9-11.

Jr. Boys and Girls basketball team will be playing at the Regional Playoffs hosted by Dr. Kearney – all games will be played at NPSS on Feb. 10-11.