Northern Metalic steps up for seniors with $10,000 donation to senior housing building

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Metalic has stepped up to help the North Peace Seniors Society once again.

The company recently made a $10,000 donation to help with the building of ‘Apartment Five’.

Wayne Klassen, General Manager of Northern Metalic Hose and Rigging, says the donation was made by the corporate division and it isn’t the first time the company has decided to help the Seniors Society.

“We’ve supported that I think for four or five years now to help the Seniors Housing. It is support for local that we do and we see the importance of looking after the seniors as well. I think more and more people are looking to stay in Fort St. John long term and there is a shortage of housing obviously for seniors.”

Klassen says it is something the company sees value in, to be able to give back to the community.

North Peace Seniors Society Treasurer Bob Trobak says they are thrilled to receive help in building more apartments for seniors that need them.

“We just started our fundraising campaign and we sent out numerous letters to various businesses throughout the community and Bruce at Northern Metalic agreed to use us as sort of a starter for the fundraising campaign.”

He says they recently completed the conversion of the old health care facility on 108th avenue and they did that project with money that they had within the society itself which helped with them not having to resort to borrowing money for the project. They had spent basically all the money they had saved within the society on fixing up apartments.

The Society operates independently and doesn’t receive any subsidy from the government. The Society charges rent for the apartments based on square footage where as other seniors housing apartments charge for annual income.

Trobak says that they are hoping to build ‘Apartment Five’ on property that is along 98th street and north of 110th avenue.

“We have made several approaches with developers and we thought we might be able to make a deal with BC Hydro because we own the land and we thought if we went into a partnership with them and they built the building and used it for 10 years or however long and turned it back to us, then we would have another 100 units or so available for senior housing.”

The proposal didn’t work out and now the Seniors Society is back on their own.

“The idea is not to try and raise $4 million in the next little while before we start construction but we would like to have a bit of a bank roll before we start. The lesser of a mortgage we have to take out, the lesser we have to pay so we are doing a push on trying to build up our cash reserves with the intent in the very near future that we are going to be work towards building a new apartment for seniors.”

Over the last few years, Northern Metalic has donated around $40,000 to help the North Peace Seniors Society, something the North Peace Seniors Society greatly appreciates.