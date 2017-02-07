Northern Health releases findings on “Growing Up Healthy in Northern B.C.”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has released the findings that came from the consultations they held. The consultations were called “Growing Up Healthy in Northern B.C.”.

“Throughout the consultation we heard about the importance of both free and organized play, health and wellness supports, and most importantly, access to the basic necessities of life,” said Dr. Charles Jago, Northern Health board chair. “We know that supporting children and youth to grow up healthy requires collaborative relationships across a multitude of agencies.”

Northern Health says mental health and wellness and improving health services like access to dental care, and addressing child and youth poverty were highlighted across the region as areas that required a more attention.

Strengths were also focused on. The consultation showed that access to nature and the outdoors, a good breadth of community and health programs, creative community based recreational opportunities and caring communities all stood out as positives in the region.

“We heard from nearly 1000 people in northern B.C. The conversations with community members about the health of children and youth in the North provided valuable insights and advice,” said Cathy Ulrich, Northern Health President & Chief Executive Officer. “The findings outlined in this report will inform Northern Health’s planning and work with other organizations that serve children and youth.”

Northern Health says the next steps are to share the report throughout the region and the province with the public and agencies who have a role in child and youth health.

To view the full report, visit: https://northernhealth.ca/Portals/0/About/Community_Accountability/documents/Northern-Health-Growing-Up-Healthy-Report-Full.pdf