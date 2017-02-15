Northern Groove magazine is back, but online

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Long time community arts and culture magazine Northern Groove is coming back to life, but now online at northerngroove.com.

Northern Groove started as a local arts and culture magazine in Fort St. John in 2011. After a brief hiatus, the local publication is back, but now, online and on social media.

Northern Groove was designed to celebrate Fort St. John and the North Peace. To celebrate the people and groups that make Fort St. John and the North Peace Awesome. From learning about the local music and arts and culture scene to stories about amazing people in our community. New stories will be posted every week on the website and on our various social media platforms.

To celebrate the return of Northern Groove, we’re going to throw a party, Northern Groove Fest, presented by Action Property Management at the Fort St. John Curling Rink Saturday April 29, 2017.

The party will feature local bands from the B.C. Peace that will be announced in March. Bands can apply to be part of the show online now at www.northerngroove.com. Tickets will be only $25 in advance when they go on sale.