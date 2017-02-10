Northeast B.C. unemployment rate remained unchanged in January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. continues to stay stagnant, despite some increase in the number of people working in our part of the world.

According to data released by B.C. Stats today, the unemployment rate in the Northeast for the month of January remained unchanged since the previous month, at 10.5 percent. That’s an increase of a whole two percent over the unemployment rate here in January 2016. Looking at the previous twelve months, the regional unemployment rate dropped briefly in July to 8.6 percent from a March high of 9.7, before trending back upwards towards the fall and winter months.

B.C. Stats data also showed a peculiar trend: the number of people employed in our area has actually increased by nearly two thousand since October. In January, there were 39,900 people working in Northeast B.C., up from 39,300 in December, and a 2016 low in October of 38,100 people working.

The province’s two largest cities continue to see the smallest regional unemployment rates. Victoria’s jobless rate sat at 4.4 percent, while Vancouver’s was 4.8 percent. The highest unemployment rate in province apart from in our neck of the woods was in the Cariboo, where 8.8 percent were out of work last month. Provincially, B.C.’s rate of umployment increased by 0.1 percent to 5.8 percent. Close to 10,000 fewer people were working in January compared to in December.