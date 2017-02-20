North Peace Secondary students bring home the hardware from Skills Canada Event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many students from North Peace Secondary School brought home awards from the Skills Canada Event that took place in Dawson Creek on February 17th.

The event was held at Northern Lights College. The competition was the only Skills Canada date in the Peace Region.

The event saw students grade 6 to grade 10 students from School District 59 and School District 60 compete.

Winners in each competition are awarded gold, silver or bronze medals. Skills Canada says the majority of those that win gold medals will go on to compete in the Provincial Competition. The Provincial Competition is being held on April 5 at the Tradex in Abbotsford, B.C.

Skills Canada says that the competition at the provincial level is based on skill and grade level.

“Competition areas are divided into training/grade levels with qualified competitors from post secondary institutions being chosen by their instructors, and with the majority of the secondary and middle school competitors qualifying through the winning of gold medals at the Regional Competitions.”

There are then National Competitions that will take place from May 31 – June 3 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. World Competitions will take place from October 14-19 in Abu dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Skills Competences Canada utilizes the Canadian Skills Competition every even numbered year as the first step in the selection process for Team Canada.”

The following students from NPSS received awards from the event.

Auto Service:

(Jan. 13) Jeremy Needham – Gold

Devon Kowalski – Silver

Jeremy Hansen – Bronze

Cabinet Making:

Morgan Peever – Silver

Hairdressing:

Karis Thiessen – Gold

Dina Wiens – Bronze

Robotics Team 1:

Zach Paradis – Gold

Zach Glenn – Gold

Nicholas Page – Gold

Jeridyn Loewen – Gold

Robotics Team 2:

Brianna Chevalier – Silver

Madison Chevalier – Silver

Bailey Taylor – Silver

Camryn Bernardin – Silver

Welding:

Morgan Brekkas – Bronze

Public Speaking:

Erica Thomas – Silver

Xu Arya – Bronze

Job Interview:

Connor Kindrat (ELC) – Silver

Electrician (Post Sec):

Robbie McMullion