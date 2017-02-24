North Peace Family Super Park Society Masquerade Ball cancelled

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Although the event had been extremely popular the three previous years, this year has been a different story.

After the society said t they needed to sell tickets by today in order to keep event on and pay deposits, they have announced that it will instead be cancelled.

President Jaandi Roemer made the announcement on the group Facebook page for the event this morning.

“It’s with great disappointment and regret that we have to inform our guests, and anyone who was thinking of attending, that the Masquerade Ball has been cancelled for this year. There are many factors that we can only assume are the reason for poor sales and while we have tried our best to address each one, ultimately the bills are still there and ticket sales are not. So rather than push ahead with it and risk a major financial loss, we have unanimously agreed cancelling is in our best interest.”

The group says that if you did purchase a ticket through Eventbrite, your tickets have been refunded. If you don’t see a refund within a few days, you can reach Jaandi Roemer at (250) 262-2703.

“We are sorry for any expense us cancelling has caused you. We feel terrible. We appreciate you wanting to come. We appreciate your support. We hope next year will be better.”