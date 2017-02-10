North Peace Economic Development Commission Business Walk set to take place February 28th

TAYLOR, B.C. – Jennifer Moore, Regional EDO made a presentation to the District of Taylor Council asking them to participate in a ‘Business Walk’ that is scheduled to take place on February 28th in Taylor through the North Peace Economic Development Commission.

The Business Retention and Expansion Program is aimed at encouraging local communities to expand or remain in a certain community.

“Through the BRE program, we will be able to gather the necessary information to build a series of programs to address the needs of the businesses and economic base of the region.”

The North Peace Economic Development Commission will also following up with business after the Local Business Walk to conduct more in-depth conversations when it comes to support a business could require for expansion and growth.

Business Walks involve a partnership facilitated by the NPEDC with local governments and service providers according to the presentation.

“Walkers” (small teams of business & community leaders and service providers) walk from business to business asking a few conversationally structured questions that capture the pulse of the business community.”

The objective of the business walk is: To identify successes and obstacles the local business communities face within the North Peace Region and then track that information over time.

Moore was asking for a 3-4 hour time commitment from the District of Taylor plus a 15-minute training session prior to the walk. They also asked for promoting the Business Walk event on the Taylor website, social media, and other correspondence with the business community.

There would be no major financial budget implications to the District of Taylor.