North Peace Cultural Centre submits quarterly report to Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre submitted their quarterly report to Council.

The Cultural Centre says they reported lower usage of rooms due to the summer months of July and August. The reporting has also changed. They will now calculate usage based on hourly compared to daily.

Ross deBoer, Director of Recreation & Leisure Services said that maybe they should add quarterly figures from the previous years to show comparison with the current quarter.

Spanish Language classes have been seeing high attendance. The Cultural Centre says they want to look adding other classes such as French and German.

When it comes to sponsorship and funding, the goal for sponsorship is 10. The Cultural Centre says they currently have 1 applied for and 1 received. Bell media has offered in-kind sponsorship of free advertising – not included on the KPI sponsorship sheet, but great advertising opportunity for the Centre. The Cultural Centre says the Canada 150 application has been submitted with no response yet, waiting for confirmation.

They did also receive funding from the United Way for a healthy snack program for the preschool.

The Cultural Centre is also looking at repairing roof top units. They say the tender will go out soon and the work won’t be able to be started until the spring time when the weather improves.

The Centre will also be applying for a grant in 2017 for exterior renovations.