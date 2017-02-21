North District RCMP looking for man wanted on Canada wide warrant

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – North District RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man that is currently wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

34-year-old Robert Alan Edward Clarke is wanted on charges including attempted murder, weapons offences, assault and kidnapping.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you happen to see Clarke, police say do not try to apprehend him and call 911 immediately.

Clarke is described as:

Caucasian man

5’10 (178 cm)

166 pounds (75 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of an eagle on upper right arm

If you have any information on Clarke or his whereabouts, you are asked to call North District RCMP at (250) 561-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you would like to contact the investigators directly, they can be reached at (250) 552-0346 (Cst. Coralie Wilkson) or (250) 329-5006 (Cpl. John Tent).