NHL alumnus Larry Melnyk coming to the Crystal Cup

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – With the Crystal Cup pond hockey tournament kicking off Friday evening in Charlie Lake, organisers say that a special guest has been confirmed to appear at the tournament this year.

Tournament organiser Neil Evans says that through his friend and former Vancouver Canuck Dave Babych, that former Canuck and two-time Stanley Cup winner Larry Melnyk will be making an appearance at this year’s tourney. Evans says that Melnyk will be helping out with the kids events during the Saturday of the tournament. The kids event will consist of a skills competition on the public rink, and other kids activities including face-painting on the kids’ rink.

Evans says that though the rain that is falling across the Region today has caused some minor issues for organisers, it hasn’t caused a significant loss of ice on the lake. He says that organisers are watching the forecast intensely, and will be making a decision about whether to hold games on Friday night, or to postpone them until Saturday morning. The decision will be made at a team captain’s meeting taking place tonight at the CrystalCupGardens at 7:00 p.m.

Evans added that even if tomorrow’s games are postponed, there will still be events taking place at the Gardens all evening long.