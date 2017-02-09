Next Chamber lunch to feature BC Hydro Chairman Brad Bennett

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The next luncheon that is put on by the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will feature the chairman of BC Hydro.

Brad Bennett will be giving a presentation on BC Hydro, the investments it’s making and why the company is so important to our province.

Bennett was appointed by the B.C. government to be the chair of BC Hydro on September 30, 2015.

The luncheon will be held February 15th at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm.

Tickets for chamber members are $35 and for potential members they are $40. You can purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/february-chamber-luncheon-bc-hydro-investing-in-bcs-future-tickets-31417513629

If you have any questions, contact the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce at 250-785-6037.