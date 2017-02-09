New toboggan races planned for High on Ice this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is going to be bringing something new to this year’s High on Ice Festival, which begins on Friday.

For the first time during the Festival, the city will be hosting Silly Bobsled Races at Toboggan Hill Park. Naomi Gallant with the city says that the city originally planned to host the races on a large track on the hill, but warm weather and a lack of snow this winter meant that the event was in jeopardy until this past Monday, when it was announced. The races will instead just take place on the hill from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th. The races will have divisions for both the Family/Child division and the Adult division.

Each division will separate sledders into three categories based on the type of “bobsled” that they will be running. The Soapbox category will feature home built sleds, the “Anything that Floats” category will see anything from tubes to boats, and the Sleds and Skis category will see things as varied as a classic toboggan to GT Racers and homebuilt sliding machines on skis. There will be five prizes overall: Best Time, Best Dressed, Most Enthusiastic, Most Creative Sled, and Most Crowded Sled.

The City says that the competition is open, and there’s no need to register in advance, though all participants must sign a waiver.

All teams are required to do at least one trial run. Teams can do as many trial runs as time permits. Motors or external power sources used to run sled are prohibited. Helmets are also mandatory.

Fort more information, visit www.fortstjohn.ca/ice.