NDP critical of Christy Clark’s budget, call it a “Forget Everything” budget

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. NDP says that Christy Clark and the BC Liberals have made life worse for ordinary families and that the pre-election budget is ‘cold comfort’.

NDP Leader John Horgan says Clark is using the cash surplus in the budget to make you forget that there is a deficit in the services that British Columbians care about.

“She wants people to forget that she hit them with endless hikes to Medical Services Plan premiums, rising hydro bills, skyrocketing housing costs, a crisis in child care affordability, and the worst wage growth in Canada.”

He also pointed out that Clark apparently wants people to forget about about money she received and allegedly gave to donors.

“Christy Clark wants British Columbians to forget the $300,000 she took from her wealthy friends, and the billion-dollar tax break she gave to her big money donors in return. She wants people to forget that her government doubled MSP premiums and only now, on the eve of an election, she promises to reverse that damage. She wants people to forget that their wages haven’t gone up while housing costs have spiraled out of reach for too many people. The only thing Christy Clark cares about is winning the next election. After years of neglect why would anyone believe she is going to change now?”

Horgan says that since Clark was elected, the average family is paying more than $1,000 more for Hydro, MSP and ICBC fees.

“One ‘forget everything’ budget isn’t going to change who Christy Clark is really working for. She didn’t work for you after the last election and she won’t work for you after the next one.”