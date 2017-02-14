National Energy Board to hold public meeting for Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project in northeast B.C.

CALGARY, AB – The National Energy Board will be holding a public hearing to consider a proposal from Westcoast Energy Inc., which is doing business as Spectra Energy Transmission, to build and operate a 27-kilometre-long Pipeline Expansion in northeast B.C.

The decision on the fate of the project, the Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project is up to the National Energy Board.

The date of the oral hearing is anticipated to take place in Spring of 2017. Once details are confirmed of the venue, location etc, they will be shared.

The National Energy Board says normally, these types of hearings are not required for projects such as this but because of the interest in the project, the NEB has decided to hold a hearing in order to consider the input of those who could be directly affected or who have expertise to share.

The NEB says they received 16 applications to participate in the hearing. They granted intervener status to 14 applicants and commenter status to one other. They declined one application to participate.

The NEB will consider evidence from local landowners, Indigenous groups, companies and Federal departments as it decides whether or not to approve the project.

The Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project is a proposal to build and operate 27 km of pipeline and associated facilities southwest of Chetwynd. This project is a loop of Westcoast’s existing Fort St. John Mainline.

For more information and details on the process of the hearing, visit: https://apps.neb-one.gc.ca/REGDOCS/File/Download/3186699