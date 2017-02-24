National Energy Board bringing modernization expert panels to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The National Energy Board will be making a stop in Fort St. John at the beginning of March.

The first date, March 1, will be the Open House with the NEB Modernization Panel.

The Open House will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will hear 5-minute presentations from the public. The event is being held at the Pomeroy Hotel.

Space is limited for that event, so you must register. You can register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/open-house-with-the-neb-modernization-expert-panel-fort-st-john-bc-registration-31114592584.

On March 2, The NEB Mondernization Panel will be engaging with Indigenous people.

“The Panel will engage with Indigenous peoples to share dialogue on the needs and interests of the local peoples being engaged. The focus of this session will be for the Panel to listen and learn directly from communities, Indigenous leadership and any other groups or people that have an interest in Indigenous issues.”

This event is also limited in space and you are asked to register. You can register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/indigenous-engagement-with-neb-modernization-expert-panel-fort-st-john-bc-registration-31114712944.

This event is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.