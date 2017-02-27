Minimum wage will be increased again in Fall of 2017

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government says they will follow through with the commitment that they made in May of 2016 and increase minimum wage in September.

The bump will be 50 cents and will raise the hourly rate to $11.35 per hour. It will be effective as of September 15, 2017.

The new pay rate includes a 20-cent increase based on the BC 2016 Consumer Price Index (CPI), plus an additional 30 cents. There will also be an identical increase of 50 cents per hour to the liquor server minimum wage to $10.10 per hour.

With this increase, minimum wage will have changed a total of 6 times since 2011.