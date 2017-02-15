Middleton and Team Tardi represent Canada at World Junior Curling Championships

GANGNUENG, SOUTH KOREA – Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi have arrived in South Korea, and will be playing in the their first game of the 2017 VoIP Defender World Junior Curling Championships.

The Fort St. John native and his teammates left Vancouver on Monday for the 15 hour journey to represent Canada in Gangneung, South Korea. The event is being treated as a dress rehearsal for next year’s 2018 Winter Olympics, as the Olympic curling events are to be played on the same ice surface that Middleton and his teammates will be curling on later today.

The quartet, comprised of Middleton, brothers Tyler and Jordan Tardi, and Nicholas Meister, will take on Sweden in their first game late tonight. Team Canada will also be squaring off against the hosts Korea and China this week. The bonspiel’s round robin wraps up on February 23rd, followed by playoffs.

Team Canada plays Team Sweden tonight at 10:00 Fort St. John time. All games will be streamed live on World Curling TV’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/WorldCurlingTV.

The team’s full schedule is as follows:

Mountain Time Time in Korea Opponent

Feb 15 – 10 pm Feb 16 – 2 pm Sweden

Feb 16 – 5 pm Feb 17 – 9 am Korea

Feb 17 – 3 am Feb 17 – 7 pm China

Feb 18 – 5 pm Feb 19 – 9 am Italy

Feb 19 – 3 am Feb 19 – 7 pm USA

Feb 19 – 10 pm Feb 20 – 2 pm Norway

Feb 21 – 3 am Feb 21 – 7 pm Switzerland

Feb 21 – 10 pm Feb 22 – 2 pm Turkey

Feb 23 – 3 am Feb 23 – 7 pm Scotland