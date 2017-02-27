MEND Program registration now open until the end of March

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MEND is once again coming to Fort St. John and registration is now open.

MEND stands for Mind, Exercise, Nutrition, Do it. The program is offered in only a few communities throughout B.C. by trained professionals.

The program will run for a total of 10 weeks for families with children between the ages of 5-7. The program aims to help families that want to live a healthy lifestyle.

The first 45 minutes of each session in the program entails interactive family discussion on topics such as nutrition and behaviour. The remaining hour is for fun exercise for the children. While kids are having fun, the parents and caregivers will meet to discuss goals and rewards, label reading as well as problem solving.

The program will begin on April 3, 2017 and will be held at the Child Development Centre from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Registration will end on March 24th. If you would like to register, call (250) 785-4592 or email mrobichaud@fortstjohn.ca.