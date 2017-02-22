Man wanted by North District RCMP said to work in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A man wanted in Prince George on a Canada Wide Warrant by the North District RCMP is said work in the Grande Prairie area.

After the North District RCMP issued a release advising that 34 year-old Robert Alan Edward Clarke was wanted on a number of charges including attempted murder, Mounties in Alberta sent out a press release today, saying that Clarke works in the Grande Prairie area and, travels between BC, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Clarke is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 166 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of an eagle on his upper right arm. Police say that say that Clarke is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone that sees Clarke is advised to not try and apprehend him, and instead call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on Clarke or his whereabouts, you are asked to call North District RCMP at (250) 561-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you would like to contact investigators Cst. Coralie Wilkson or Cpl. John Tent directly, they can be reached at (250) 552-0346 or (250) 329-5006.