Man wanted by Manning RCMP after search warrant yields stored automatic weapons

UPDATE: The Manning RCMP stated in a release this morning that Chad Wood turned himself in to police on Monday. He has been released on bail and is scheduled make his first appearance on February 27th in Peace River Provincial Court.

MANNING, A.B. — Police in Manning have charged a man and issued an arrest warrant after a search over the weekend uncovered a trove of prohibited weapons.

On February 17th, members of the Manning RCMP detachment executed a search warrant at a rural property south of the hamlet of Deadwood. Acting on reports of automatic weapons fire on the property, members searched the property for any firearms and ammunition where they recovered a large quantity of firearms. Among the weapons discovered was a prohibited Chinese-made AK-47 and a prohibited drum-style magazine capable of holding 100 rounds. A rifle was also recovered from the scene that is believed to have been modified to fire in fully automatic mode.

In total, 37 firearms were seized along with a very large amount of ammunition.

33-year-old Deadwood, Alberta resident Chad Wood has been charged with a total of 32 criminal charges including:

1 Count of Careless Use of a Firearm,

7 Counts of Unsafe Storage of a Firearm,

1 Count of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon with Ammunition,

1 Count of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

18 Counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device

1 Count of Altering a Firearm to Fire Automatic

2 Counts of Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Crime (reported stolen previously)

1 Count of Mischief Under $5000.00

Wood was not at the scene and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He was last known to be in the Peace River area. Anyone with information on Wood or his whereabouts is asked to call the Manning RCMP at 780-836-3007, Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS), or 911.