Man tasered by police in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A man in Dawson Creek is facing a number of charges after causing a disturbance that required Mounties to use a Taser to subdue him.

Members of the Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a local business on Wednesday February 22nd at around 6:00 p.m., where a 48 year-old man was displaying aggressive behaviour towards staff and customers.

When police arrived, the man, who is well known to police, continued his aggressive behaviour, directing it towards police. Due to concerns for public safety and the man’s aggressive behaviour, officers used a Taser to subdue him, before bringing him into custody.

The 48 year-old man, whose name has not been released, has been charged with several criminal code charges, though police have not said what those charges are, nor when he due to make his first court appearance.