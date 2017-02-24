Man known to work in Grande Prairie wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested in Nova Scotia

NOVA SCOTIA – A man that was wanted on a Canada wide warrant has been arrested in Nova Scotia.

According to My Grande Prairie Now, 34-year-old Robert Alan Edward Clarke was arrested on Thursday.

Clarke was wanted on charges that included attempted murder, weapons offences, assault and kidnapping.

A release was sent out by RCMP on February 21 asking for assistance from anyone that may have known of Clarke’s whereabouts.

Police in Alberta later issued a release saying that Clarke worked in the Grande Prairie area and was known to travel between Nova Scotia, B.C. as well as Alberta.

No other details have been released at this time.