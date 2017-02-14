Man arrested in Peace River after attempting to burn down Whitecourt home

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – A nineteen year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with an attempted arson after being arrested in Peace River over the weekend.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Monday, members of the Whitecourt RCMP were called out to rural residence located near Range Road 103 and Township Road 592. A man had called police saying that he was locked in his basement and was concerned for the safety of his wife and grandchildren who were in the home but were not responding to phone calls or shouts to get their attention. The RCMP’s investigation revealed that the complainant had been locked in the home’s basement, and that his adult grandson had strewn cardboard and firewood around the home, and then doused those items and the floor with a flammable liquid in an attempt to light the home on fire. After he was unsuccessful, the grandson then stole his grandmother’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The Whitecourt RCMP later determined that the suspect was likely in Peace River and advised the Peace Regional RCMP members to be on the lookout. Police later located the stolen vehicle and obtained a warrant to enter a home where the suspect was found hiding in a bedroom in possession of a .22 handgun.

19 year-old Jayden Allen Lochhead was taken into custody on multiple new charges and outstanding warrants from Rocky Mountain House, Whitecourt, and Peace River. Court appearances are set for the following dates: Rocky Mountain House on February 22nd, Peace River on February 27th, Whitecourt on February 28th.