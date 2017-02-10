Man arrested in Beaverlodge driving stolen vehicle faces 41 charges

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – A man from Hythe is facing a total of 41 charges after he was arrested at thew wheel of a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Beaverlodge RCMP received information of a male suspect driving a stolen vehicle in the area. Patrols were conducted, but neither the suspect nor the vehicle was located. Police received a complaint around 11:10 that night of a man demanding vehicle keys from residents at a rural address. Upon police arrival, a man was seen getting into the vehicle. The suspect took off, striking a police car in the process. After feeling the area, the man then made an unsuccessful attempt to enter a nearby home, and also damaged a fence at a local business. Around an hour later, police received another complaint of a break and enter at another rural residence. In his attempt to flee, the suspect got stuck in a ditch and fled on foot. Police were able then to locate and apprehend the suspect.

43 year-old Hythe resident Chad Wiwchar has 41 charges pending, including:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

7 Counts of Theft Under $5000

7 Counts of Mischief Over $5000

5 Counts of Mischief Under $5000

3 Counts of Dangerous Driving

5 Counts of Obstructing a Peace Officer

1 Count of Assaulting a Peace Officer

Wiwchar has been remanded in custody until his first court appearance on Monday, February 13th in Grande Prairie.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780)830-5701, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.