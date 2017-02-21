King, White crowned Alberta Senior Provincial Curling Champs in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Wade White and Cathy King were the winning skips at last weekend’s Alberta Senior Provincial Curling Championships at the Dawson Creek Curling Club.

King, who was favoured to win the Women’s bracket, earned herself a bye to the finals after going f-1 in the round robin. The two Peace Region-based rinks skipped by Marlene Maxwell and Janet Plante both had records of 3-4, dropping them from semi-final contention. Terri Loblaw and Michelle Ewanchuk ended up was the semi-final contestants, and Loblaw’s rink would advance to the final to face King after a 6-4 victory in the semi-final. King however would end up taking the win over Loblaw’s rink to be crowned provincial champion after winning the final 5-2.

On the Men’s side, Dawson Creek’s Darrel Veiner got knocked out of contention for the playoffs with a 2-5 record in the round robin. Meanwhile, Kurt Balderston’s rink from Grande Prairie had a perfect record through the entire round robin to finish first. Wade White and Scott Egger would face each other in the semis, with White’s rink winning the right to play against Balderston in the final by the score of 5-3. In Sunday’s final, it was a low-scoring affair with just five points scored between the two teams. In the end, White’s rink broke Balderston’s winning streak 3-2 to win the Men’s tournament.