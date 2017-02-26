Job fair coming to Fort St. John this March

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you are looking for a job, you should attend the Fort St. John Job Fair on Wednesday March 8 at the Northern Grand Hotel. The job fair will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This job fair will provide you with access to employers seeking talented candidates in every discipline, from hospitality and education to oil and gas and everything in between. There is no cost for jobseekers to attend. There will be over 25 employers on site looking to hire in Fort St. John area. For a full list, visit www.fsjjobfair.ca

Make sure to come prepared with your resume and meet employers from all over the B.C. Peace.

Employment Connections will also be in attendance and will showcase the services they can provide to help you find work and how they can help employers find the right employee.