Inconnu swimmers make strides at AA Provincials

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Four members of the Inconnu Swim Team were in Chilliwack last weekend competing against some of the best swimmers in BC at the AA Provincial Championships.

Leading the way for Inconnu was Alex MacDonald competing in the 11 & Under age group. MacDonald came away with a gold, sliver and bronze medal, and reached the finals in three other events.

Twelve year old Kade Schwartz reached two finals, placing 6th in both the 100 metre and 200m backstroke events. In the U13 age group, Kiara Semeniuk reached the finals in the 100m backstroke.

Inconnu’s Assistant Coach Steve Sadownik was pleased with the swimmers performance. “The swimmers were really prepared to race this weekend. They achieved best times in every event as a team we were 100% best times at the swim meet, which is rare,” said Sadownik. “Some of our swimmers like Cole Crook have just had birthdays and moved into older age categories. His performances were outstanding but as a really young 14 year old it can be tough to make finals against the 18 year olds! It was one of the easiest meets I have ever coached at because the swimmers were so focused and improved in every race.”