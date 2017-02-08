ICBC to offer new windshield repair program starting this spring

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The scenario of a rock flying into your windshield and cracking the glass is all too familiar for those of us in northern B.C., but ICBC is rolling out a new initiative to help get chips repaired before it gets worse.

Starting in the spring of this year, if you purchase ICBC’s optional comprehensive coverage, you will be able to have a chip in your windshield repaired for free, as long as it is deemed safe to do so.

“This program shows ICBC is listening to feedback from its customers and business partners,” said, Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Windshield repairs cost significantly less than replacements, which will help ICBC reduce its material damage costs while improving service for more than 2.5 million customers across the province.”

Previously, ICBC would just replace a damaged windshield as opposed to repairing it because most of the time those repaired windshields end up needing to be replaced a short time later. Now, because of advancement in the technology and materials used to repair windshields, ICBC says repairs now last “substantially” longer.

Last year, ICBC dealt with 109,800 windshield replacement claims which is a 17% increase in frequency. The average cost to replace a windshield in 2016 was $820. To repair a rock chip, it costs around $70.

“Moving toward windshield repair rather than full replacement – when possible – is something that will hugely benefit residents in my community and more rural parts of B.C.,” said Donna Barnett, Minister of State for Rural Economic Development. “Not only will it make dealing with a chipped windshield more convenient, but it will contribute toward lowering the pressures on insurance rates, which is a win-win.”

It is also estimated that 8,000 fewer windshields will end up in B.C. landfills each year.