ICBC driver licensing locations to ask customers to register a decision on organ donation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As of today, ICBC driver licensing locations will begin asking visitors to register a decision about organ donation.

BC Transplant and ICBC have teamed up and expanded a provincial partnership to all ICBC driver licensing locations across B.C.

ICBC says that half of British Columbians believe that they have registered their decision when it comes to organ donation but numbers show that only 21% have actually done so. Last year, ICBC ran a test program at 4 locations to inform visitors about organ donation and encouraged those who hadn’t made a decision to make one.

As a result of the test program, 15,000 registered a decision. The pilot programs were run in North Vancouver, Abbotsford, Kelowna and Vancouver Royal Centre licensing offices.

“More than 600 people are desperately waiting for organ donation in B.C.,” said Greg Kyllo, MLA for Shuswap on behalf of Terry Lake, Minister of Health and Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We saw tremendous success through ICBC and BC Transplant’s initial partnership. The government of British Columbia is thrilled to see the program expanding. We believe it can make a real difference.”

ICBC says 1.1 million customer transactions were completed at driver licensing offices. Customers go to driver licensing locations for transactions related to their driver’s licence, BC identification, BC Services Card, as well as to pay various tickets and penalties.

“We know that an overwhelming amount of people support organ donation so we’re pleased to get behind this important cause to make it easy for our customers to register their decision,” said Mark Blucher, ICBC’s president and CEO. “With so many British Columbians visiting our offices, it’s a great opportunity to have these conversations.”

While some may think that a decal on your driver’s license is suffice, ICBC says that you must register. You only need to register once in lifetime.

You can register register your decision at register.transplant.bc.ca or call 1-800-663-6189.