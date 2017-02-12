Hydro working to restore power outage in Taylor

UPDATE: Power has been restored as of 10:15 a.m.

UPDATE: Hydro says power will be restored by 2 p.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro crews have been assigned to fix another power outage in Taylor and along the Alaska Highway to Baldonnel.

The outage started just before 8 a.m. Sunday and is affecting 900 customers. The cause is still under investigation, but crews are expected to arrive at the scene of the outage by 8:30 a.m.

This is the second power outage in two days in Taylor. Yesterday’s outage was caused by an equipment failure.

For updates on the power outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages