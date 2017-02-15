Huskies taking on Sexsmith Vipers in first round of NWJHL playoffs

The Fort St. Huskies will be in action tonight for their first game of the 2017 NWJHL playoffs.

The Huskies are taking on the Sexsmith Vipers in the best-of-five series. Fort St. John went 4-1-1 against Sexsmith this season, most recently demolishing them on home ice 8-1 this past Sunday afternoon.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the first game of the series will take place in Sexsmith, before returning to the North Peace Arena for games two and three this weekend.

The puck drops at the Sexsmith Arena tonight at 8:00. The game will be streamed on the Huskies’ Ustream page: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/huskies-hockey.

The full best-of-five playoff series schedule can be found below. Home games are in BOLD.

Game 1: Web. Feb 15th Huskies at Vipers 8:00 p.m.

Game 2: Sat. Feb 18th Vipers at Huskies 8:00 p.m.

Game 3: Sun. Feb 19th Vipers at Huskies 1:00 p.m.

Game 4: Wed. Feb 22nd Huskies at Vipers 8:00 p.m. *

Game 5: Fri. Feb 24 th Vipers at Huskies*

* if necessary